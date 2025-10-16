ASDMA Introduced “Great Assam School Shakeout Programme 2025” to strengthen school safety and disaster preparedness

Guwahati : The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in partnership with the Department of School Education and UNICEF Assam, inaugurated the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme (GASSP) in Guwahati on International ShakeOut Day. The initiative represents a major stride towards embedding school safety and disaster preparedness across the State, in line with the National School Safety Policy (NDMA, 2016) and the Assam DRR Roadmap 2030.

The second phase of the two-day State-Level Training of Trainers on Social and Behaviour Change for DRR commenced alongside the GASSP launch. Participants included Field Officers from 16 districts and Project Officers (DMs) from 16 government departments.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Assam, who stressed the significance of fostering a culture of safety among students and educators. He recalled the earthquakes of 1897 and 1950, noting that a similar event today would cause severe devastation. The campaign aims to raise awareness among students, empowering them as messengers of safety within their communities.