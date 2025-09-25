Assam: ASDMA signs tripartite MoU for integrated lightning risk reduction activities

Guwahati: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today among Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Shillong to augment the efforts towards lightning risk reduction over Assam.

This collaborative initiative aims to strengthen efforts toward reducing lightning risks in Assam. The goal is to enhance government resource allocation for disaster risk reduction (DRR) and improve lightning safety measure, including the timely dissemination of alerts and raising lightning safety awareness at the grass root level.

The MoU was signed in presence of L. Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA. In her speech, she highlighted that lightning is another major disaster in Assam, claiming over 35 lives annually, in addition to numerous animals. She emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach, integrating the data and knowledge from multiple institutions. She also suggested creating a timeline to implement actions that are immediately required to reduce risk from lightning disaster and organizing a national level brainstorming session to identify the effective ways to build the lightning resilience at state and regional levels. She also stressed the importance of collaboration to mitigate lightning risks, considering the additional challenge posed by climate change. She concluded by affirming ASDMA’s commitment to implementing the MoU and encouraged the use of the existing services on lightning through the DAMINI App and NESAC’s platform (www.nerdrr.gov.in).

The programme was also attended by Dr. S. P. Aggarwal, Director, NESAC and Dr. A. Suryachand Rao, Director, IITM (virtually). Dr. Rao informed that IITM has been in the forefront to set up a national level lightning detection network and research and assured that all possible support shall be extended as part of the MoU. Dr. Aggarwal reiterated NESAC’s ongoing collaboration with ASDMA and assured continued assistance in fulfilling the MoU’s goals, ASDMA stated in a press release.

