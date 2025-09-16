Sunday earthquake: ASDMA reports damage in 6 districts of Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two more aftershocks of magnitude 2.8 and 3.1 were recorded in the wee hours today at 1:52:53 AM and again at 10:19:06 AM in the same region of Udalguri as the quake and aftershocks yesterday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a preliminary report on the damage caused by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake yesterday and the series of aftershocks in six districts of the state.

In Biswanath district, minor wall cracks were reported from a few houses under the Biswanath and Gohpur revenue circles. In Darrang district, non-structural damages (glass windows, false ceilings, etc.) were reported at Vishal Mega Mart, Kharupetia town. In Hojai district, it is reported that visible minor cracks have developed on the wall of the building due to the recent earthquake at Village Amlipukhuri under Hojai Circle. The cracks are said to be of varying sizes and have appeared on both the interior and exterior portions of the structure.

Meanwhile, in Nalbari district, non-structural damage occurred to the ceiling of a community hall located inside a Naamghar under Kendukuchi village of the Nalbari Revenue Circle. In the Sonitpur district, one pucca house was partially damaged at Balishiha Gaon, Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, while one storehouse and a pucca house were partially damaged in Chariduar Revenue Circle.

ASDMA also quoted DDMA information from Udalguri district, which said two girls were injured due to the collapse of the ceiling at Danda Saharia Girls' Hostel under Udalguri Revenue Circle. There has been a report of the roof of a house falling at Amguri under Kalaigaon RC.

All the reports of preliminary damage are 'under assessment', the report stated. There was no report of any death or injuries. The report on the damages was compiled till 7 PM yesterday, it was further stated.

