Guwahati

Assam: ASEB Pensioners’ Association to meet on February 28, 29

The 16th Biennial State Conference of the ASEB Pensioners’ Association will take place on February 28 and 29, 2026, at Jatindra Bhawan in Bongaigaon.
ASEB Pensioners’ Association
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 16th Biennial State Conference of the ASEB Pensioners’ Association will take place on February 28 and 29, 2026, at Jatindra Bhawan in Bongaigaon. Around 500 delegates from across the state will attend the conference and will discuss issues concerning association members and matters related to the State power sector. A 37-member Reception Committee, headed by Jibeshwar Das as President, with Tarun Choudhary as Vice President, Jagannath Goswami as General Secretary and Rathindra Nath Bhattacharya as Treasurer, will organize the event.

Also Read: Assam: ASEB Pensioners’ Association Staged Protest at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati City

ASEB
ASEB Pensioners’ Association

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com