Assam: ASEB Pensioners’ Association to meet on February 28, 29

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 16th Biennial State Conference of the ASEB Pensioners’ Association will take place on February 28 and 29, 2026, at Jatindra Bhawan in Bongaigaon. Around 500 delegates from across the state will attend the conference and will discuss issues concerning association members and matters related to the State power sector. A 37-member Reception Committee, headed by Jibeshwar Das as President, with Tarun Choudhary as Vice President, Jagannath Goswami as General Secretary and Rathindra Nath Bhattacharya as Treasurer, will organize the event.

Also Read: Assam: ASEB Pensioners’ Association Staged Protest at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati City