Assam ASI recognized nationally for exceptional investigation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has celebrated a remarkable achievement as ASI Kumud Talukdar of Panikhaiti Outpost received national recognition for his outstanding investigative work. Through his dedication and meticulous approach, guided by OC Pragjyotishpur Police Station and IC Panikhaiti OP, Talukdar successfully secured a conviction in an attempt to murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been selected by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) as one of only five exemplary success stories from across India, marking it as the sole entry from Assam. The recognition highlights the high standards of professionalism and unwavering commitment to justice demonstrated by Talukdar and his team.

