Results of 625 posts in Assam Police to be declared on Oct 10

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has announced that the final results for 625 posts across various departments will be published on October 10. The results will be available on the official SLPRB website — www.slprbassam.in — and on the websites of the departments concerned.

According to an official notification issued by the Chairman, SLPRB, Assam, the results pertain to several categories of posts including Sub-Inspectors, Constables, and other technical and support staff.

At the Sub-Inspector Level, 144 posts of Assam Police (UB), 7 posts in APRO (Communication), 51 posts for Assam Commando Battalions (AB) and 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Junior) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

At the constable level, 164 posts for Assam Commando Battalions (AB) will have their results declared.

Additionally, technical and support staff positions such as cook, barber, water carrier, dhobi, cobbler, electrician, plumber, mason, tailor, and Safai Karmachari under Assam Police, Commando Battalions, DGCD and CGHG, Prison Department, Fire and Emergency Services, and Directorate of Forensic Science.

In total, 625 posts across multiple departments will have their final results declared.

The SLPRB also stated that the final results for Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other departments will be announced shortly.

Also Read: Assam Police Can't Go To Singapore Suo Moto: CM Sarma