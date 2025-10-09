Assam: ASLSA settles 1,653 cases through mediation campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) actively participated in the nationwide “Mediation for the Nation” campaign launched by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India. The 90-day campaign, conducted from July 1 to September 30, 2025, aimed to encourage amicable settlement of pending cases through mediation at all court levels across the country. The campaign sought to promote faster, cost-effective, and party-friendly resolution of disputes.

In Assam, ASLSA directed all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to take proactive steps for the effective implementation of the campaign. Mediation centres across the state operated seven days a week to facilitate dispute resolution based on parties’ convenience.

During the campaign, a total of 22,689 cases were identified for mediation in Assam, of which 8,865 cases were referred to mediation centres. Out of these, 1,653 cases were successfully settled, reflecting a referral rate of 39.07%, a settlement success rate of 18.64%, and an overall settlement rate of 7.29%.

