Assam records progress in nationwide ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign

GUWAHATI: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, successfully concluded its nationwide 90-day campaign “Mediation for the Nation”, which aimed to promote amicable dispute resolution across the country. The campaign, held from July 1 to September 30, was carried out under the guidance of the Chief Justice of India and Justice Surya Kant, Chairman of NALSA and Chairman of MCPC.

In line with the national initiative, the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) implemented the campaign in every district through its District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs). Each DLSA took proactive steps to identify, refer, and resolve pending cases suitable for mediation. Mediation centres across Assam operated seven days a week, based on the convenience of the parties involved. This flexible and party-centric approach encouraged greater participation and faster resolution of disputes, marking a major step towards reducing the burden on traditional courts.

To strengthen the mediation framework, ASLSA conducted a 40-hour Mediation Training Programme for the Chairpersons and Members of 11 Permanent Lok Adalats under the aegis of the MCPC and the High Court Legal Services Committee of the Gauhati High Court (GHC). The training took place from August 3 to August 7 at the Judicial Academy, Assam. Additionally, the MCPC held a virtual orientation session on August 8 for the Member Secretary of ASLSA, followed by an online session on August 10 for the Secretaries of all DLSAs, the Secretary of the High Court Legal Services Committee, and other officials. These programmes aimed to expand the pool of trained mediators and enhance institutional capacity for sustainable mediation practices.

During the 90-day campaign, 22,689 pending cases were identified across Assam as suitable for mediation. Out of these, 8,865 cases were referred to mediation centres, and 1,653 cases were successfully resolved. The figures reported by the High Court Legal Services Committee and DLSAs indicated a referral rate of 39.07 per cent, a settlement success rate of 18.64 per cent among referred cases, and an overall settlement rate of 7.29 per cent.

Through these initiatives, the Assam State Legal Services Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accessible, inclusive, and efficient justice delivery. The “Mediation for the Nation” campaign reflected Assam’s active participation in building a more collaborative and less adversarial legal system—one that seeks resolution through understanding and consensus rather than confrontation.

