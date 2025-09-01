Assam: Asom Gana Parishad Announces Candidates for BTC Elections

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has declared the list of four candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, fielding nominees in four constituencies. According to the announcement, the names are Bishtu Ram Narzary from 11 No. Baokhungri (ST) constituency, Manmohan Das from 20 No. Mathanguri, Bipradip Talukdar from 3 No. Srirampur and Parthajit Roy from 19 No. Thuribari constituency.

