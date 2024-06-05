Assam: Asom Gana Parishad congratulates winning BJP, AGP and UPPL candidates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Agriculture minister Atul Bora and working president and Assam minister Keshab Mahanta congratulated the winning candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL alliance for its success in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta opined that the election results have exposed the confidence of the people of Assam in the strong leadership of the Chief Minister of the state Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development journey of the coalition government.

Stating that the election results have once again proved the strong position of the coalition government, both the AGP leaders congratulated all the winning candidates of the Asom Gana Parishad, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the UPPL. Phani Bhusan Chowdhury, the nominee of the alliance and Asom Gana Parishad, thanked the people of Assam as well as the office bearers and members of all the parties of the coalition for winning the coalition candidates by a huge margin, a press release stated. Phani Bhusan Chowdhury won from the Barpeta seat with a huge margin.

