Assam: Asom Gana Parishad to Move SC over Centre’s Directive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), on Saturday announced that it will approach the Supreme Court to exempt the Assam along with the north-eastern states from the Centre’s recent directive on immigrant foreigners.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025 issued on September 1, allowed Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who entered India before December 31, 2024, to stay without valid travel documents.

Addressing the media, AGP leader and former MP Kumar Dipak Das said the directive undermines the spirit of the Assam Accord. “AGP has never compromised on the Assam Accord and will not do so now. Being part of the NDA does not mean we will support this directive,” he asserted.

Das further recalled AGP’s consistent opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), noting that the party had earlier challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court.

