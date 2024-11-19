Assam: Asomi Pays Homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Asomi has paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in a commemorative event on the 17th of November. The event, held at Bharatiya Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts, was a harmonious blend of music, dance, and poetry recitation, which beautifully encapsulated the essence of Dr. Hazarika’s timeless legacy. A mesmerizing amalgamation of Assamese and Bengali performances that Dr. Hazarika envisioned in his lifetime was fulfilled in the event. The event was kicked off with a workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet conducted by Asst. Professor Shri Anwesha Phukan. The workshop was followed by a cultural evening based on the life and works of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Also read: Assam: Rangapeeth Hosts State-Level Bhupendra Sangeet and Art Competition in Honor of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika