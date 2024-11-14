Assam: Rangapeeth Hosts State-Level Bhupendra Sangeet and Art Competition in Honor of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: As part of tributary services to the genius of music maestro, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Rangapeeth, a leading socio-cultural organization of Tezpur organized a daylong state - level Bhupendra Sangeet and Art prize-money competition which concluded at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi premises. The state-level competition was divided in two categories, Group A for students from class III to VII and Group B for students from class VIII and above and all others. The art competition was divided in two categories.

The programme started with hoisting of flag by Dilip Kumar Kakati, president of Rangapeeth. Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava paid homage to Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika and lit the ceremonial lamp, emphasizing Rongpeeth’s significant contribution over the last 39 years, not only in the cultural field but also by highlighting social responsibilities. The art competition held in memory of Rongpeeth’s auditor, Lakshmikanta Das, was inaugurated by renowned artist Mrigen Kalita and the ceremonial lamp was lit by Ranjana Hazarika.

Professor Dr. Parashmani Dutta, Department of Cultural Studies, Tezpur University inaugurated the 22nd All-Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition, shedding light on the illustrious life of the globally acclaimed artist Bhupen Hazarika and it was followed by floral tributes to the Sudhakantha by Rabindra Kumar Bora, General Secretary of Rangapeeth, Mahendra Nath Keot, Chief Advisor of Rangapeeth, author Satish Chandra Bhattacharya and other dignitaries. During the programme Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava said that Dr Hazarika has touched hearts of everyone who loves music and humanity. Ten winners from each category were announced. In the upper category of Bhupendra Sangeet, the first, second and third prizes were bagged by Pritam Dutta (Tinsukia), Bhagya Jyoti Bora (Tezpur) and Bhitali Gogoi (Kaziranga), respectively, while in the lower category first, second and third prize were bagged by Kristikanya Saikia (Nagaon), Dhriti Tapasya Bora (Nagaon) and Pubali Deka (Morigaon) respectively.

