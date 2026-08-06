Assam: ASPTA announces agitation over SRD teachers’ salary issue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has announced a series of protest programmes demanding a resolution to the salary-related issues affecting SRD (Special Recruitment Drive) teachers. In a statement, Nilakshi Gogoi, President of the ASPTA, and Ratul Chandra Goswami, General Secretary stated that around 15,000 teachers had resigned from positions under Samagra Shiksha and joined the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) as regular teachers despite accepting a salary reduction of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. These teachers had been receiving their salaries in accordance with the terms mentioned in their appointment letters.

ASPTA alleged that the government has now decided to discontinue payment of their salaries from the State Treasury and instead introduced a system for salary disbursement through the SNA SPARSH module, which the association opposes.

To press for their demand, the association has announced a one-hour sit-in demonstration on August 7, 2026. During the protest, it will submit a questionnaire to the Chief Minister of Assam and memoranda to the Governor of Assam, the Union Education Minister, and Samagra Shiksha.

The association further warned that if the order for payment of salaries through the SNA SPARSH module is not withdrawn, 300 teachers will begin an indefinite sit-in protest every day from August 12, 2026.

Also Read: ASPTA Urges Assam Govt to Scrap SNA-SPARSH Salary Plan for Regularised Teachers