Assam: ASPTA favours regularization of contractual teachers in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers Association (ASPTA) has urged the state government to pave the way for regularization of contractual teachers seeking appointments in the special recruitment drive. The association demands relaxation of the period of experience sought in the advertisement.

The general secretary of ASPTA, Ratul Chandra Goswami, emphasized and said that the contractual teachers have the right to protest against injustice. They requested the Education Minister to regularize teachers who expressed their willingness for regularization of their post through the special recruitment drive. The association also demanded that the department issue appointments to the teachers either from the date of signing the option for regularization of their jobs or from the date of publication of the advertisement for the special recruitment drive. The association also highlighted the financial losses the teachers will have to suffer due to the delay in the recruitment.

