Assam: ASSEB, Division-II launched Textbook management portal for classes XI, XII

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has launched a Textbook Management Portal to streamline the purchase and supply of textbooks for Class XI and XII students across the state.

According to an official notification issued from the Board's office at Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, the portal will be used by higher secondary institutions as well as publishers enlisted under ASSEB for textbooks that are purchased by government/provincialized and private institutions, and are outside the scope of the free textbook distribution scheme.

The Board said the initiative was taken after observing that Class XI and XII students often face difficulties in procuring textbooks due to confusion over approved publishers, availability of books, and delays in accessing correct titles. Publishers, on the other hand, have faced challenges in assessing actual institutional demand and ensuring timely supply. To address these issues, ASSEB (Div-II) has developed the portal to ensure a transparent and coordinated system of textbook requisition and distribution.

The portal will function through three levels of access-Institution Login for submitting textbook requirements, Publisher (Vendor) Login for verifying and supplying textbooks, and an Administration Login managed by ASSEB for monitoring and oversight. All institutions offering Class XI and XII courses under ASSEB have been instructed to submit their annual textbook requirements through the portal using the login credentials provided by the Board. Enlisted publishers will be able to view institutional demands and coordinate directly with institutions for timely supply.

The Board clarified that the portal is meant exclusively for Class XI and XII textbooks, and does not cover books distributed under any free supply schemes. Initial login credentials will be issued by ASSEB, and all users have been directed to change their passwords upon first login for security reasons.

