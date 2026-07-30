Assam: ASSEB gives details of duplicate documents for flood-hit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major relief measure for students affected by the recent floods, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced that duplicate copies of important board examination documents will be issued free of cost to flood victims from Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

The special concession covers duplicate Pass Certificates, Admit Cards, Marksheets and Registration Cards related to HSLC/AHM and Higher Secondary (HS) Final examinations for students who lost these documents in the floods.

Eligible applicants can submit their requests through the official online portals. Applications for HSLC/AHM documents can be made through the SEBA services portal, while HS Final document applications can be submitted through the AHSEC portal.

In a significant relaxation, no police report will be required while applying. Instead, applicants need to upload a self-declaration certifying that they are flood-affected. ASSEB stated that the waiver of fees is a temporary special relief measure aimed at helping students and individuals from the flood-hit districts recover their essential academic documents without any financial burden.

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