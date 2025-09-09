Assam: ASSEB issued change of subject combinations for class XI students

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has issued a notification regarding changes in subject combinations for Class XI students from the Academic Session, 2025-26.

According to the notification, students of Class XI from the Academic Session 2024-25 who either did not appear in or failed the HS First Year Examination, 2025, and wish to continue their studies and appear in the HS First Year Examination, 2026, will now be required to choose subject combinations as prescribed for the 2025-26 session.

Students who have already registered will need to correct their subject combinations as mentioned in their Registration Cards. They must obtain corrected registration cards before October 15, 2025.

The responsibility for initiating corrections in the Registration Cards lies with the heads of the respective institutions. The correction process must be done online through the official link: https://correction. ahseregistration.in/.

