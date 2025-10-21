Assam: ASSEB issued guidelines of centre committee formation for HSLC exam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) issued detailed guidelines for the constitution of Centre Committees to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examinations, 2026. All Officer-in-Charges of examination centres were directed to convene general meetings before October 31, 2025 for the committee constitution.

The notification stated that meetings must include representatives from various sections of society, including guardians of candidates, local educationists, members of managing committees, police officials, postmasters, and doctors. Each meeting was required to have a minimum quorum of 50 attendees, with total invitees ranging from 200 to 250.

Each Centre Committee was to comprise a president, secretary, and members including heads of institutions, local dignitaries, a lady member, the local police officer, postmaster, and medical officer. Members were prohibited from having wards or close relatives appearing in the examinations. Financial provisions of Rs 350 per candidate were set, with 95% released in advance and the remainder disbursed after submission of audited accounts.

The board mandated installation of CCTV cameras and boundary walls at all centres and instructed strict adherence to security protocols, including frisking candidates and safeguarding confidential materials. The 2026 examination would introduce personalized OMR sheets for 50% of marks in core subjects, following the Gunotsav evaluation system.

Centre Committees were made collectively responsible for fair conduct, with daily online reports on absentee and expelled candidates required. Two auditors, not members of the committee, were to be appointed, and all meeting proceedings submitted to the Board by November 11, 2025. The board warned that failure to comply could result in reconstitution of the committees at its discretion.

