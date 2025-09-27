Filling in HSLC exam form: ASSEB extended date till October 21

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has extended the last date for filling in forms of the HSLC Examination, 2026, in view of the closure of schools and offices during the forthcoming Durga Puja vacation.

According to the official notification, the filling in form will now continue until October 21, 2025, while the last date for payment submission has been fixed as October 24, 2025.

Earlier in the notification, the filling in form for HSLC examination 2026 was began on September 1 and has to continue till October 4.

The notification further stated that all candidates intending to appear in the HSLC Examination, 2026 must have a valid bank account in their own name. Schools have been directed to upload the bank account details of each candidate on the Form Fill-up Portal.

The Board has also clarified that failure to provide these details will result in the student being ineligible for the allowance.

