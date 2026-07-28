Assam Assembly Clears Majuli University Amendment, Paving Way for Multidisciplinary Expansion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) on Monday passed the Majuli University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, marking a significant step towards transforming the Majuli University of Culture into Majuli University.

The amendment will enable the university to expand beyond its traditional focus on cultural studies and offer academic programmes in Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Technology, and other disciplines. At the same time, the university will continue to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Majuli and Assam.

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