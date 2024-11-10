Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya confers degrees on first convocation of Majuli Cultural University

Majuli: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called upon the graduates of Majuli Cultural University to take ethical leadership and serve the society with honesty and responsibility.

Addressing the students on the occasion of the first convocation of Majuli Cultural University at Majuli on Friday, the Governor asked the graduating students to be steadfast in their commitment and ethically serve the society and prioritize principle over profit. He said that Majuli Cultural University is the only university which besides academic learning, emphasizes on the promotion of Indian cultural and knowledge values. The university also stands for fostering the exchange of ideas and the development of mutual respect and harmony among students from diverse social and cultural backgrounds. He said that atmosphere of this university is unique, which offers a space where academic and cultural exchanges are not just encouraged but also celebrated.

Congratulating the 182 students who graduated from the university, the Governor said that the students are the pride of the university who can take the responsibility in promoting and spreading the cultural values across the globe. Stating that the world is undergoing unprecedented changes, the Governor asked the students to take the lead in addressing the issues like climate crisis, social upheaval, and economic inequality. These challenges may seem daunting, but the students should view them as opportunities for growth and innovation, the Governor exhorted.

Governor Acharya requesting the students, maintained that as they are embarking on their professional journey, they should remember the importance of collaboration and teamwork. He, therefore, encouraged the students to stay connected with their peers and engage with the broader alumni network. Building relationships is not just about making connections; it is about fostering bonds based on mutual respect and shared goals, the Governor added.

Sharing his words of advice with the students, the Governor said that during their journey in the professional life, the students must carry with them all life experiences, education, and the knowledge, skills, and values, which they have absorbed during their stay in the university and try to navigate the complexities of global society with the knowledge they gained. The Governor also hailed Majuli Cultural University for its proficiencies in enabling the students nurture ethical and cultural values in them. He said that established on October 16, 2017, this university has become a central focus on ‘culture’. The university has been successful not only to helping its students in higher education but also to teaching them cultural heritage and promoting cultural understanding among the masses.

The Governor at the same time asked the outgoing graduates to serve their alma mater, state and the nation. Acharya on the occasion also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Vishnu Khargaria eminent actor and Srimati Karuna Bora, renowned Sattriya artiste for their outstanding contributions, stated a press release.

