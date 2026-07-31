Assam Assembly Constitutes New 13-Member Public Accounts Committee for 30-Month Term

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Secretariat has constituted the new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a tenure of up to 30 months, effective from July 29, 2026, in accordance with Rule 242(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The 13-member committee comprises Rekibuddin Ahmed as the chairman, Bhabesh Kalita, Pallab Lochan Das, Narayan Deka, Rupak Sarmah, Manab Deka, Sanjay Kishan, Mrinal Saikia, Bijoy Malakar, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam, Prithiraj Rava and Maneswar Brahma as members.

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