Assam Assembly Clears Bill for Satellite City Around Guwahati Airport to Ease Urban Pressure

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly today passed the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, paving the way for the setting up of a satellite city in and around Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati.

Assam has been witnessing unprecedented rapid urbanisation and population growth, thereby increasing exponential pressure on existing urban centres, particularly in and around the municipal limits of Guwahati. The bill aimed to alleviate the pressure on the ever-expanding city.

After the passage of the bill, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "At present, the government doesn't propose to build up any satellite city in the state apart from the one near Guwahati airport. This satellite township will take years for its completion. The government will first acquire land and then provide it to the central government for establishing various offices, to hospital authorities, to units for logistic parks, to star hotels, and to other developments. All these logistic and ancillary industries will provide employment avenues to thousands of youth in the state. "Youth from families providing land will get priority."

Now the government will form the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority with the chief minister as its chairman for planning, coordination, execution and supervision for the development of the planned satellite city and integrated township in and around the Guwahati airport.

On July 27, 2026, the Assembly passed the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2026, for fast-track development. It exempts specific projects from existing land acquisition hurdles. These include national security, defence, rural infrastructure, affordable housing, and more. It also covers industrial estates, industrial corridors and airport-linked urban development, like aero-city projects.

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