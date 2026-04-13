Assam Assembly Election 2026 Records 85.96% Voter Turnout, Counting on May 4

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, has released the final voter turnout figure for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, recording an impressive 85.96% across the state.

Polling was conducted peacefully on April 9, marking the conclusion of the state's electoral exercise ahead of vote counting scheduled for May 4.

Re-Poll at One Booth in Sribhumi District

A re-poll was necessitated at one polling station — Babyland High English School in the North Karimganj constituency of Sribhumi district.

The re-poll at this booth was held on April 11, after which the polling process was formally concluded across the entire state.

All Eyes Now on May 4 Counting

With polling wrapped up, attention has now turned to the counting of votes, which will be held on May 4.

The results of the Assam Assembly Election 2026 will be determined through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counts on that day, with political parties and voters across the state awaiting the outcome.

Also Read: Birsing Jarua Records Highest Voter Turnout, New Guwahati Lowest in Assam Assembly Polls