Birsing Jarua Records Highest Voter Turnout, New Guwahati Lowest in Assam Assembly Polls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The highest percentage of votes was cast in the Birsing Jarua LAC in the Dhubri and South Salmara districts, and the lower poll percentage was recorded in the New Guwahati LAC in the Kamrup Metro district. The three LACs that registered the highest turnover are Birsing Jarua LAC, recording 96.54 per cent of votes; Jaleswar LAC, with 96.28 per cent; and Srijangram LAC, with 96.07 per cent voting. The LACs with low turnover are New Guwahati, recording 72.37 per cent votes; Dispur, with 75.04 per cent; and Central Guwahati, with 76.07 per cent. The turnover of female voters was 85.37 per cent against 86.56 per cent of their male counterparts in this election. As many as 2,466 voters aged over 100 years cast their votes.

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