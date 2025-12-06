Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Smacks of Congress–AIUDF Alliance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress is maintaining that it will not go for any electoral understanding with the AIUDF. However, Assam smacks of the fact that the Congress-AIUDF alliance will be a reality at the end of the day.

The state BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress is scripting a “political drama” in the name of opposition unity and is preparing to formally ally with the AIUDF for the 2026 Assembly elections. BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami alleged this in an official statement.

Goswami claimed that the ongoing alliance-building efforts led by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi are merely theatrical, asserting that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal will “inevitably” join the front in the final stage. He argued that such a move would belittle the likes of Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the AJP and Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi.

According to Goswami, meetings between the Congress, AJP and Raijor Dal lack meaningful political or electoral discussion and instead focus on “frivolous narratives”, including metaphors of marriage. He accused Akhil Gogoi of frequently attacking the Congress while alleging that the AJP has abandoned nationalist priorities to concentrate solely on ensuring the re-election of its party president with Congress support.

The BJP spokesperson further said the Congress itself is divided into three internal factions led by Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain, each seeking to assert control within the party. He alleged that these groups are drawing up plans to secure unilateral wins in 22 constituencies dominated by Bengali-origin voters.

Goswami claimed that senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain has realised that the party cannot win these seats without the explicit backing of the AIUDF, leading to the gradual sidelining of Raijor Dal and the AJP. He also alleged that the Congress and AIUDF are plotting to install, for the first time in the history of the Assam Assembly, a Bengali-origin Muslim leader as Leader of the Opposition with support from minority-dominated constituencies.

Calling this an “ominous threat” to Assam’s national and cultural fabric, Goswami stated that a genuine understanding between the Congress and regional parties is unlikely. He concluded that the Congress–AIUDF combine is preparing to aggressively consolidate its influence in the 22 minority-dominated seats in the 2026 elections.

