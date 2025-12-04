BPF Begins Special Preparations for 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Fakiragram: The 2026 Assam Assembly elections are fast approaching, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary, has kicked off special preparations in Fakiragram.

A discussion meeting was organised with Booth Level Officers (BLO 2) from Fakiragram to plan voter outreach and coordination ahead of the polls. MLA Azamul Haque, BPF General Secretary Pulakesh Roy, and observer Jangkhrikhang Brahma attended the session.

The meeting included BLO2 from the Fakiragram constituency, covering areas such as Baokhungri and Parbatjhora. Party officials emphasised the importance of regular engagement with voters and ensuring that election-related processes run smoothly.