BPF Begins Special Preparations for 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Fakiragram: The 2026 Assam Assembly elections are fast approaching, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary, has kicked off special preparations in Fakiragram.
A discussion meeting was organised with Booth Level Officers (BLO 2) from Fakiragram to plan voter outreach and coordination ahead of the polls. MLA Azamul Haque, BPF General Secretary Pulakesh Roy, and observer Jangkhrikhang Brahma attended the session.
The meeting included BLO2 from the Fakiragram constituency, covering areas such as Baokhungri and Parbatjhora. Party officials emphasised the importance of regular engagement with voters and ensuring that election-related processes run smoothly.
Sources say the BPF is working to strengthen its grassroots presence and mobilise support well in advance of the assembly elections. Party leaders emphasised that proactive planning and close coordination with BLO 2 are crucial to effectively reaching out to the electorate.
MLA Azamul Haque stated, “Today we have invited the BLO 2 of the Fakiragram constituency, which covers areas such as Baokhungri LAC and Parbatjhora LAC. According to the government's order that SIR will be implemented, so the BLOs which have been provided by the government will go for verification".
The BPF, under Hagrama Mohilary’s guidance, continues to prepare actively alongside other political parties as Assam moves closer to the 2026 elections.