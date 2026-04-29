Assam Assembly Elections: BJP’s Dilip Saikia Predicts Historic NDA Win on Back of High Indigenous Voter Turnout

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP President Dilip Saikia on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP would secure a decisive and unprecedented mandate in the Assam Assembly elections, attributing the outcome to strong voter participation across the state.

In a statement, Saikia said a large turnout of indigenous voters during polling on April 9 had strengthened the democratic process and created favourable conditions for a sweeping victory. He maintained that a significant portion of the party’s traditional support base had exercised its franchise, reflecting widespread public backing.

Highlighting the role of governance, he stated that the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had driven inclusive development across the state, which, he claimed, had translated into electoral support for the party. He further asserted that the scale of participation during polling would likely result in the BJP surpassing its previous electoral performance.

At the same time, Saikia issued a strict warning to party members against the use of offensive or inappropriate language on social media platforms. Referring to recent instances where certain individuals allegedly used derogatory terms, he stated that such expressions were inconsistent with the party’s principles and cultural ethos. He emphasized that discipline remained central to the party’s functioning and cautioned that any breach of conduct would invite accountability.

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