BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings, Calls Bohag a Symbol of Hope and Unity

A Message of Unity Across Communities

Saikia extended his wishes to all communities across the hills and plains of Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, tribe, or language, expressing hope that the festive spirit of Bihu would fill every heart with joy and positivity.

He noted that Rongali Bihu, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state, reflects Assam's rich traditions and the unity of its people, and that the festival continues to strengthen the state's age-old cultural heritage.

The BJP leader also prayed for the well-being, prosperity, and good health of all citizens in the Assamese New Year, and expressed hope that the coming days would bring peace, harmony, and continued development to the state.