BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings, Calls Bohag a Symbol of Hope and Unity

BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia has extended warm Rongali Bihu greetings to the people of Assam as the state welcomes Bohag and the Assamese New Year.
In a press statement issued from the party's state headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia described the month of Bohag as more than just a seasonal change — calling it a symbol of hope, vitality, and the cultural lifeline of Assamese society.
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Saikia extended his wishes to all communities across the hills and plains of Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, tribe, or language, expressing hope that the festive spirit of Bihu would fill every heart with joy and positivity.
He noted that Rongali Bihu, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state, reflects Assam's rich traditions and the unity of its people, and that the festival continues to strengthen the state's age-old cultural heritage.
The BJP leader also prayed for the well-being, prosperity, and good health of all citizens in the Assamese New Year, and expressed hope that the coming days would bring peace, harmony, and continued development to the state.