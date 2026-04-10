Assam Assembly elections: Garima Saikia Garg casts vote in Dispur

Family members of the late Zubeen Garg cast their votes in the Assam Assembly elections on Thursday, calling on citizens to take part in the democratic process and expressing hope for justice in his death case.

Garima Saikia Garg, the singer’s wife, who was recently discharged from the hospital, voted in the Dispur constituency at Dakshin Gaon M.E. School. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Palmee Borthakur. Speaking after casting her vote, Garima said, “It is our duty and responsibility to vote. Despite not being in good health, I have come to fulfil my duty as a citizen.”

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg Seeks Justice for Zubeen Garg via PM