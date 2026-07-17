Assam Assembly Orders Strict Measures to Curb Electricity Wastage in Secretariat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) has issued directions to all branch offices within the Assembly Secretariat to ensure strict measures are taken to prevent unnecessary wastage of electricity in the Assembly premises. The directive, issued through the Additional Secretary and In-charge of the Nazarat Branch, follows observations that fans, lights and air conditioners are frequently left switched on in unoccupied rooms, offices and passages, resulting in avoidable expenditure and needless energy consumption.

The communication has instructed all branch officers and staff to ensure that electrical appliances are switched off whenever rooms or passages are not in use. The Assembly Secretariat has emphasized that all branches must strictly comply with the instructions as part of its commitment to energy conservation and efficient use of public resources.

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