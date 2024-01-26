Assam Assembly secretariat issues order citing non-attendance of employees

Republic Day 2024 participation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly secretariat has issued an order to its officers and employees to attend Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024.

The order states that ‘it has been observed that a large number of employees do not attend some important programmes, especially Republic Day and Independence Day Celebration observed in this Secretariat.’

It goes on to state that this has been viewed very seriously, as the employees of the Secretariat are directly involved with the process of implementing various provisions of the Constitution of India as well as other Acts and Rules of the State. The competent authority, therefore, observed that it should be a national duty for all employees to attend Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in the Assembly Secretariat starting this year.

It was also stated that there is a need for competent authority to provide an attendance register to make general assessments about the presence of officers and employees. Accordingly, it stated that all the employees are being hereby requested to enrol their names in the attendance register to be kept at the venue. This will clearly indicate how respectful and duty-bound the officers and employees are towards the nation, as well as the fundamental duties provided in the Constitution.

Therefore, the letter requested all employees to be present at the ensuing Republic Day Celebration on January 26, 2024, in the Assam Legislative Assembly (New Building) at 7.00 AM.