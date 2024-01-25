New Delhi: Republic Day Honors 277 Brave Hearts with Gallantry Awards Across India

NEW DELHI: As a prelude to the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, the nation became proud as 277 individuals were awarded gallantry awards in recognition of their extraordinary courage and dedication in service. The prestigious award recipients include 119 from Left militant-affected areas, 133 from Jammu and Kashmir region and another 25 personnel from various other sectors, each of whom is appreciated for their courageous actions.

As part of the comprehensive efforts by the Central Government to streamline the award system, a total of 1,132 personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Service were honored with Gallantry and Service Medals on this significant occasion. Notably, 16 Gallantry and Service Medals were rationalized and merged to create four distinct medals, emphasizing the government's commitment to recognizing and appreciating exemplary service.

The revamped medals include:

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG): Awarded for Rare Conspicuous Acts of Gallantry. Medal for Gallantry (GM): Recognizing Conspicuous Acts of Gallantry in saving lives, protecting property, or preventing crime.

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM): Acknowledging a special distinguished record in service.

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM): Commending valuable service characterized by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) specifically highlight acts of courage in saving lives, protecting property, or preventing crime, with the risks involved considered in line with the obligations and duties of the respective officers.

Among the recipients, a notable distribution of 275 GMs included 72 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir Police, 18 from Maharashtra, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 23 from Jharkhand, 15 from Odisha, 8 from Delhi, 65 from CRPF, and 21 from SSB. The remaining recipients hailed from various States/Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

It is also to be mentioned that out of the 102 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 were awarded to Police Service, 4 to Fire Service, and 4 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service. Meanwhile, the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) saw 753 recipients, with 667 from Police Service, 32 from Fire Service, 27 from Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 27 from Correctional Service.

The Republic Day honor is a testament to the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of these brave individuals, reflecting the variety of challenges they face across the country. Rationalizing and transforming the award ecosystem underscores the government’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating exemplary service in the pursuit of national security and the public good.