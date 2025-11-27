Assam Assembly: Several Groups Continued Protests at Chachal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the second day of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly’s winter session, several groups continued their protests at Chachal, demanding resolution of long-standing issues.

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association conducted a day-long sit-in, urging the government to release pending dues, ensure job security, regularize services, and provide fair wages to employees serving during disasters and other emergencies. The association also highlighted multiple other demands concerning the welfare of its workforce.

Residents affected by the Silsako eviction drive joined the protests, calling for land to be granted in exchange for their lost property and for adequate compensation. Demonstrators warned that their agitation would continue until their grievances were addressed.

