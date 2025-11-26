All Santal Students' Union Stages Cultural Protest in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: The All Santal Students Union (ASSU) organised a big cultural protest at Lakhimpur on Wednesday to flag the community's long-standing demands for recognition, rights, and welfare. In traditional attire, the demonstrators marched and showcased cultural performances that garnered considerable attention from the public.

As part of the protest, the union submitted an 11-point memorandum to the government. The demands principally include providing Scheduled Tribe status to the Santal community, setting up a Santal Unnayan Parishad for targeted development, and recognising Santals as a distinct community, separate from the tea tribes.