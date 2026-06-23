Assam Assembly Speaker Announces Two-Day Orientation for 47 Newly Elected MLAs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Monday announced a two-day orientation and training programme for newly elected legislators. Addressing the media, Dass said the programme will be held on July 4 and 5 to familiarize members with the rules, procedures and functioning of the Legislative Assembly before the Budget Session begins on July 6. The Speaker informed that 47 newly elected MLAs are currently members of the Assembly and are expected to benefit from the training. He added that experienced legislators will also be welcome to participate in the programme. According to Dass, the orientation programme aims to enhance legislators’ understanding of parliamentary practices, legislative procedures and the effective functioning of the House. Several eminent personalities will attend as resource persons, including former Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, former Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, and Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University. Other experts and senior officials will also participate in the programme.

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