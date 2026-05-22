Ranjeet Kumar Dass: From journalism to leadership in Assam politics

Ranjeet Kumar Dass has established himself as one of Assam's prominent political leaders through decades of dedication to public service, organizational leadership, and grassroots politics. His journey from the culturally rich Satriya region of Barpeta to becoming Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly for a historic second term reflects discipline, commitment, and leadership.

Born on 1 December 1965 at Dalahati in Barpeta, Assam, he grew up in a spiritual and culturally vibrant environment near the historic Barpeta Satra. He was born to Late Arabinda Das and Hira Das, and his upbringing in rural Assam deeply influenced his sense of social responsibility and public service.

He completed his early education at No. 1 Dalahati Lower Primary School and later studied at St. Joseph High School, Barpeta Road. After attending Arya Vidyapeeth College for pre-university studies, he graduated from M.C. College and earned a Master's degree in Botany from Gauhati University in 1990. He also completed a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism in 1991.

Dass began his professional career in journalism in 1992, working with leading Assamese newspapers such as The Assam Tribune, The North East Times, Dainik Asam, and Ajir Asom. He also served as Chief Editor and Chief Executive of Sampratik, the first weekly newspaper published from Barpeta Road. Alongside journalism, he worked as a lecturer at B.B.K. College and M.C. College.

In 1994, after clearing the UPSC examination, he joined the Indian Information Service (IIS) and served in New Delhi, Dhubri, and Barpeta. However, driven by a stronger inclination toward public service and politics, he took voluntary retirement in 2005.

His political and ideological journey began much earlier through his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from 1977 and active participation in the Assam Movement. In 1989, he served as General Secretary of the Gauhati University unit of the All Assam Students' Union. Inspired by senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, he dedicated himself fully to politics and became an influential leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Over the years, he held several important organizational posts in BJP Assam, including State President of BJP Kisan Morcha, General Secretary of BJP Assam State Committee, and later President of BJP Assam Pradesh. Under his leadership, the party expanded significantly across Assam.

In 2011, Dass was elected MLA from Sorbhog for the first time, defeating CPI(M) leader Manoranjan Talukdar. Re-elected in 2016, he became Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Later, as BJP Assam President, he played a major role in strengthening the party organization and guiding the BJP-led alliance to victory in the 2021 Assembly elections under Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In 2021, he won from Patacharkuchi with one of the highest vote shares in the state and joined the Assam cabinet. During his tenure, he handled several departments including Panchayat & Rural Development, Law & Justice, Tourism, and Public Health Engineering.

In the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, he won from the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency by a margin of over 40,000 votes and became MLA for the fourth time. He subsequently created history by becoming the first person to serve a second term as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

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