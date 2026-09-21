Assam Association Chennai Pays Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Association Chennai organised a cultural programme at Odisha Bhavan to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

Members of the Assamese community in Chennai and music lovers attended the programme, which honoured the contributions of the two artists to Assamese music and culture. The programme featured group renditions of Dr Hazarika's "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" and Zubeen Garg's "Mayabini Rati'r Bukut". Several other musical and cultural performances commemorated their lives, music and creative contributions. The programme also marked the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg, while 2026 is being observed as the birth centenary year of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The association said the event honoured the lasting contribution of the two artists to Assamese cultural heritage.

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