Proposal for playing songs of Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg in Assam railway stations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Railway stations across Assam may soon echo with the evergreen songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, if a proposal placed before the Northeast Frontier Railway is accepted.

The suggestion came from Mahesh Kumar Agarwala, a member of the Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) from Bongaigaon, during its 98th meeting at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava.

Agarwala suggested playing popular Assamese songs, apart from official announcements, saying it would refresh passengers and give visitors a glimpse of Assam's rich culture. He pointed to Bolpur railway station in West Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet is played regularly. The proposal was originally made by the Bongaigaon branch of Elora Science Forum, which had requested Agarwala to raise it before the NFR General Manager.

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