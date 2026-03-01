Assam Association of the Deaf (AAD) alleges neglect of persons with disabilities in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Association of the Deaf (AAD) on Saturday accused the state government of failing to address the concerns of persons with disabilities, alleging continued neglect in welfare, employment and infrastructure support.

Speaking to the media at the North East College Hearing Impaired in Birubari, AAD general secretary Tapan Kumar Sharma said that despite national calls for inclusive development, the ground reality in Assam remained troubling for many disabled citizens. Sharma claimed that a significant section continued to struggle with poverty, joblessness and inadequate access to education, healthcare and rehabilitation services.

Sharma alleged that several eligible beneficiaries had not received the sanctioned monthly disability pension of Rs 1,250 and described the situation as discriminatory. It also contended that genuine deaf candidates were being denied opportunities in government employment. Citing a specific case, the Association claimed that Hemanta Das, a Grade IV employee at Madhav Choudhury College in Barpeta, had not received his salary for three years.

Sharma pointed to deficiencies at the North East College for the Deaf, described as the first institution of its kind in the region. Members alleged that the college lacked basic facilities, including proper lighting, water supply and elevator access, and referred to a recent incident in which a female student sustained serious injuries after a portion of the ceiling reportedly collapsed. Sharma further highlighted the absence of adequate district-level educational institutions for the deaf and insufficient resources such as Braille books for visually impaired students.

AAD also expressed dissatisfaction over what it termed inadequate support for deaf sportspersons, despite their achievements at national and international events. It said that many athletes had not received consistent financial assistance from the government.

AAD maintained that while sign language had gained recognition at the national level, effective implementation of disability welfare measures at the state level remained weak. It urged the government and political parties to move beyond election promises and adopt sustained policies to safeguard the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities, as guaranteed under the Constitution.

