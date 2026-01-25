Guwahati: MERD, CSRBOX sign MoU to boost healthcare initiatives in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Medical Education and Research Department (MERD), Government of Assam, signed a memorandum of understanding with CSRBOX at Guwahati, to facilitate strategic corporate social responsibility investments in the state’s healthcare sector. Commissioner and Secretary Siddharth Singh and CSRBOX Founder and CEO Bhomik Shah signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials and representatives of allied departments. The partnership aimed to implement need-based CSR initiatives in areas including health infrastructure development, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, cancer screening and community health interventions, with the objective of strengthening public healthcare systems and improving health outcomes across Assam.

