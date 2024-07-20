Assam Association of the Deaf Marks 64th Foundation Day Alongside Multiple Milestone Anniversaries in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam Association of the Deaf (AAD) celebrated its 64th foundation day on July 18, 2024, in conjunction with the 22nd foundation day of the Assam Foundation Women for the Deaf, the 15th foundation day of Northeast College for Hearing Impaired, and the 9th foundation day of Northeast Degree College for Hearing Impaired, Guwahati. The festivities commenced at 9:30 a.m. with the hoisting of the flag at the campus of North East College for Hearing Impaired, located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati.

The morning session featured a seminar led by Tapan Kumar Sarma, general secretary of the Assam Association of the Deaf, focusing on the "need and necessity for education and empowerment" for the deaf community. The meeting was started by singing the state anthem "O mur apunar dekh" in sign language.

Subsequently, a significant general meeting took place at 12:30 pm, graced by esteemed chief guests Bhaskar Phukan, IAS, secretary coordinator to the Chief Secretary; Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, Chief Information Commissioner and ex-DGP of Assam; and Mousamjyoti Baishya, senior journalist at The Sentinel. The meeting was attended by more than 100 students who have excelled in their HSLC and HS examinations. These students were honoured and felicitated for their academic achievements, inspiring them towards greater success.

Tapan Kumar Sarma, along with Mitali Roy Baruah, principal of both institutions, and members of the Assam Association of the Deaf, as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff of both colleges, delivered insightful speeches during the meeting, a press release said.

Also Read: Copper wire and piping thefts hit Guwahatians

Also Watch: