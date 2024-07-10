Assam Higher Secondary Education Council reschedules HS level ASOS examination

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming Higher Secondary Level ASOS examinations for this year.

As per the new schedule, the English exam will be on July 25, the Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo exams will be on July 26, and Environmental Science on July 27. Accountancy and Physics will be on July 29 and Political Science on July 30. Mass Communication and Geography will be on July 31, followed by Home Science and Mathematics on August 1. Computer Science and Psychology papers will be on August 2, and Chemistry and Business Studies on August 3. The biology examination will be on August 5. Data Entry Operator and Swadesh Adhyayan will be on August 6, and Painting and Economics will be on August 7.

The schedule for the practical examinations has also been revised. As per the new schedule, chemistry and home science practical exams will be on August 9 and physics on August 10.. Biology, Painting, and Geography on August 12, and Environmental Science on August 14. Mass Communications/Data Entry Operation on August 16 and Computer Science on August 17.

