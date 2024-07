Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A WGPD team from Gorchuk police station swung into action after an attempted break-in was reported into one of the ATMs at Saukuchi in the Lokhra area early on Tuesday morning. One Manabjyoti Sarmah, aged 19 years, from Belsor was arrested in this regard. Further investigation is underway regarding the matter.

