Assam: Motorcycle Thief Faces the Wrath of the Locals in Rangiya

Rangiya: As the consumption of narcotic substances penetrates more and more areas of the region, an increasing number of youths of the region continue to fall victim and commit crimes to buy such substances. A similar incident took place in the Rangiya region near Guwahati.

Once a promising young boy, Badal Das has now fallen into drug addiction, faced public outrage for resorting to bike theft to feed his addiction. A section of the public decided to inflict strict punishment on Badal Das of Tulsibari in Rangiya and tied him up to a wall till local police came and took him into custody.

According to the details of the incident, the youth was caught trying to steal a motorcycle with registration number AS 25 H 4608 from New Market in Rangiya Town on Wednesday afternoon. At that moment, the owner of the bike arrived at the location. The thief immediately left the bike and tried to flee, but a group of people managed to apprehend him. The group roughed him up and tied him up till the police arrived.

Later, the police arrived at the scene and arrested him on the charges of bike theft and thereafter took Badal Das to Rangiya police station. The arrested thief and drug addict Badal Das was once known as a bright young boy and talented student. He managed to get letter marks in four subjects with a total of 510 marks in the HSLC examination. Since his school days, Badal Das has proved his talent by creating a surprise by creating machines with household waste and a little machinery.

During the lockdown, Badal Das garnered attention by designing automated handwash machines. He had further impressed the public by creating a mask vending machine. The mask automatically comes out when retail money is put in that innovative machine. This is how Badal Das once showcased his talent through remarkable innovations. However, recently, the talented youngster has tragically turned to criminal, succumbing to drug addiction. Currently, police are interrogating him at Rangiya police station.