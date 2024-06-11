Assam: Australian Consul General, Kolkata visits ASDMA in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan along with Angelina Nair, Senior Research & Visits Officer visited Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday to discuss about the disaster preparedness and for sharing of information on areas of concern of international cooperation between Australian and India governments, related to disaster management and allied sectors.

Gitanjali Bhattacharyya, IAS, Secretary, Revenue & DM Department, Government of Assam welcomed His Excellency and the senior officer of the Consulate to ASDMA aspiring to enhance coordination and collaboration between both the countries in near future.

A team from ASDMA briefed with a small presentation on the activities of ASDMA to His Excellency Boylan.

Boylan was keen to understand Assam’s disaster management systems, and said that Australia and India could learn from shared experiences. Both countries faced natural disasters from extreme weather events, including flooding. Boylan noted Australia and India’s international cooperation on building resilience, including through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA discussed about the possibilities of area to work on mitigation, preparedness and Disaster Risk Reduction in Assam main streaming some of the best practices from Australia.

The meeting was also attended by Shyamal Kshetra Gogoi, ACS, Joint Secretary, Revenue & DM Department, Alakananda Medhi, ACS, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA and other senior officials of ASDMA.

