Assam: CS Dr. Ravi Kota reviews preparedness; strong response to storm from ASDMA

Guwahati: Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, Assam, today comprehensively reviewed the preparedness and response in the affected districts in the state in view of the ongoing Remal cyclone with heavy rainfall and winds.

The government of Assam has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its people in light of the impending increase in rainfall and wind speeds due to the storm.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is monitoring the situation closely along with the districts and coordinating with all the departments and response agencies to face any eventualities. In a high-level meeting held in Dispur, Chief Secretary Dr. Kota took stock of the district-level preparedness from the District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SP) through a video conference in the presence of DGP G. P. Singh and the senior secretaries of the response departments. To ensure the safety and well-being of the people, the Chief Secretary instructed the district administrations to keep the ferry services suspended until 12:00 noon on May 29, 2024, across the state. He also instructed NHAI and NHIDCL to ensure the restoration of road communication in the affected districts with the reinforcement of men and machinery, particularly in Dima Hasao District and Barak Valley. Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue & DM, explained the state-level preparedness done in advance to minimise the impact of the cyclone and also briefed about the current situation.

He highlighted that Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat are the red alert districts and urged upon regulation of schools, fishing, dissuading people from going out for agricultural activities, evacuation of vulnerable populations, prompt payments of ex-gratia and treatment of the injured, keeping communication channels open (mobility, voice, and data), prompt restoration of electricity, and timely assessment of damages. Till now, 3 human lives have been lost (one each in Morigaon, Kamrup, and Kamrup Metro districts) and 17 injured (in Morigaon and Sonitpur districts) due to the storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed us that the situation is likely to improve within the next 24 hours, including a decrease in rainfall and wind speed. Representatives from Railways, CWC, BSNL, NHAI, NHIDCL, NEEPCO, NESAC, and APDCL also presented an update regarding the current situation, measures undertaken by them, and a plan of action for the immediate repair and restoration of their facilities and infrastructure at the earliest, a press release said.

