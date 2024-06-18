Assam: Ayushmita Hazarika from Delhi Public School Guwahati wins national scholarship in Kathak

GUWAHATI: Ayushmita Hazarika, a talented Class VIII student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Guwahati, has been honoured with the National Scholarship in Kathak (Junior) for the years 2023–24. This prestigious recognition comes from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Ayushmita’s journey in Kathak began in 2018 at Shyama Nrtityanjali, Birubari, Guwahati. Under the expert tutelage of Rakesh Mandal and Partha Mandal, she has honed her skills and developed a profound appreciation for this classical dance form. Her dedication and passion for Kathak have now culminated in this significant national recognition. In addition to her scholarship, Ayushmita is diligently pursuing her Visharad Part II degree from Bhatkhande Sangit Vidyapith, Lucknow, a testament to her commitment to mastering the intricate nuances of Kathak. Her rigorous training and academic pursuit underscore her determination to excel in this classical art form.

