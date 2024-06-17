Assam: Pre-and-post matriculation scholarship applications extended up to June 30, 2024

The Director of Secondary Education (DSE) has informed the inspectors of schools that the timeline for filling out the scholarship applications on the NSP (National Scholarship Portal) under the Pre- and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for SC and others in regard to Assam has been extended up to June 30, 2024, the closing date for the first level verification is July 15, and the date for the second level verification is July 31, 2024.

